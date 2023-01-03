Energy conservation plan: Markets to close at 8:30pm, wedding halls 10pm

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has approved the energy conservation plan, according to which all markets will shut at 8:30pm and wedding halls by 10pm, ARY News reported.

“All markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10:00pm across the country, announced Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurrum Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a cabinet meeting that met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Khawaja Asif said that energy conservation plan would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

“Markets in other parts of the world are shut down by 6pm but they remain open beyond midnight in Pakistan,” said Khawaja Asif.

The federal minister further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the energy-saving plan has directed to reduce the usage of electricity at federal government-run offices by 30per cent.

Cabinet has also directed the formation of a committee to submit a report on implementing work from home in offices, he added.

Moreover, he also announced that the federal government would be introducing e-bikes this year. Khawaja Asif said that the government had decided to use street lights alternatively which he claimed would save Rs4 billion.

The defence minister further revealed that after Feb 1, 2023, incandescent bulbs would not be manufactured. “We can save Rs22 billion by doing this,” he added.

The minister went on to say that President Arif Alvi has supported the federal government’s plan, adding that the incumbent government has spoken to all the provinces and stakeholders.

“I have asked President Alvi to speak to KP and Punjab governments for implementation of energy conservation plan.

Ministry of Information will be running a media campaign to spread awareness regarding these new measures among the public, Asif added.

