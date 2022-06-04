Energy crisis deepens as shortfall exceeds 7,000MW

LAHORE: The power crisis in Pakistan has deepened as the electricity shortfall widened to over 7,000 megawatts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to power division sources, the demand in the country for electricity has surged to 27,200 megawatts amid the sweltering weather conditions. The duration of unannounced loadshedding nationwide also remained increased to 14 hours.

“There is a nationwide power production of 20,000MW, resulting in a shortfall of 7200 MW,” they added.

Currently, the country is obtaining 4,635 megawatts of electricity from hydropower, 1,060 megawatts from thermal power plants and 9,677 from the IPPs, the well-placed sources said.

It is learnt that three major power companies have shut down 16 power plants in Pakistan due to a non-supply of fuel.

The Hub Power Company (HUBCO), Lalpir Power Limited and PakGen Power have shut down 16 power plants – including Tarbela and Jamshoro – due to mismanagement in the supply of furnace oil.

The LESCO is also facing a shortfall of 1200 MW after its demand peaked at 5200MW as compared to a power supply of 4000MW. Lahore is facing power outages between six to eight hours.

BLISTERING HEATWAVE

South Asia has been in the grip of an extreme heatwave since last month, with parts of Pakistan reaching a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius as officials warned of acute water shortages and a health threat.

Swathes of Pakistan and India have been smothered by high temperatures since April in extreme weather that the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned is consistent with climate change

