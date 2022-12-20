Energy conservation plan: Markets, restaurants to close at 8pm across country

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced an energy conservation plan, according to which all commercial centers and restaurants will shut at 8pm, ARY News reported.

“All markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8pm across the country, said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference along with other federal ministers to brief media about the decisions taken in cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

He, however, said the timings of the restaurants may be extended by an hour.

The federal minister went on to say wedding halls will be closed at 10pm across Pakistan, adding that the decision would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

“Markets in other parts of the world are shut down by 6pm but they remain open beyond midnight in Pakistan,” said Khawaja Asif.

The federal minister further said that the government would take all four provinces on board regarding energy decisions and the final plan would be launched by Thursday with consensus.

Asif also said the government was mulling over introducing e-bikes. “The govt is also introducing e-bikes which will phase out the bikes that use petrol.”

Ministry of Information will be running a media campaign to spread awareness regarding these new measures among the public, he added.

