Energy crisis: Sindh announces closure of businesses by 9pm

KARACHI: In an attempt to save energy, the Sindh government on Friday announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9pm across the province, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Home Department in this connection.

According to a notification, markets will be closed by 9pm, marriage halls at 10.30pm and restaurants at 11pm.

“All markets, shopping malls and shops shall be closed by 9pm,” the notification read. Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from timing restrictions.

All marriage halls, banquets, ceremonies shall be closed by 10:30 pm, the notification stated.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of one month, it added.

Traders reject govt order

All Pakistan Trade Union Association has rejected the decision of the provincial government regarding the closure of businesses at 9 pm.

Talking to ARY News, President Anjuman Tajran Jawed Qureshi said that they are already facing a crunch economic situation due to loadshedding and increasing inflation and the decision will dent them heavily.

President All Mariage Halls Association, Raees Ahmed also rejected the govt order for closure of marriage halls by 10:30 pm.

NEC meeting

The decision from the provincial government comes after National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Jun 7 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by chief ministers of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was represented by its chief secretary Dr Shehzad Khan.

During the meeting, the provincial chief ministers were apprised of the proposals and decisions taken during the June 7, 2022 meeting of the federal cabinet to deal with the energy crisis in the country.

The chief ministers also backed the decisions of the federal cabinet on nationwide measures to deal with the energy crisis and assured their full cooperation in tackling the energy crisis.

