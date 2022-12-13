Energy Minister demands more gas supply to Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh is producing more natural gas than its need but the province being deprived of its legitimate right, Sindh’s energy minister here said on Tuesday.

In an exclusive chat with ARY News, energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh demanded that Sindh should be given priority in supply of natural gas over other areas of the country.

“We will take the matter to the court if required,” Sindh’s energy minister said. “We are also considering to raise the issue in the Council of Common Interest (CCI)”, he said.

He said the government has discussed the matter with the federal government and chief minister has presented the Sindh’s case over gas crisis. He expressed hope that the prime minister will take notice of the matter.

Provincial minister said that the wheel of industries in Karachi will run when the more gas will be supplied to the province.

Sindh, which produces maximum natural gas in Pakistan facing acute shortage of natural gas for its domestic as well as industrial and commercial consumers.

