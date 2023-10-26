27.9 C
Energy relief package prepared for industrial consumers

Aleem Malik
By Aleem Malik
ISLAMABAD: A relief package to provide electricity to industries across Pakistan at reduced rates has been prepared in an effort to improve industrial growth, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.  

The four-month relief package will be applicable across the country including K-Electric jurisdiction, after formal approval of the relevant authorities, including Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).

Sources told ARY News that the impact of energy relief package will be around Rs25 billion. The proposed package for industrial consumers will be offered from November 2023 to February 2024.

In the relief package, sources claimed, it has been proposed to give relief from Rs3.32 to Rs17.84 per unit tariff of electricity to industries. It has also been proposed to reduce the tariff per unit for consumption of excess electricity to Rs26.29.

Sources further said that the relief package will be offered on excess consumption of electricity compared to last year’s one.

Three proposals have been finalised for the package: relief of Rs3.32 to Rs7.86 per unit, Rs8.57 to Rs14.13 per unit and Rs12.28 to Rs17.84 per unit. As per the proposals, the per unit power tariff will be reduced to Rs36.54, Rs30 and Rs26.29, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the industrial sector was demanding relief in power tariff, saying that high electricity costs were hurting production and exports.

