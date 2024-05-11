Tips to keep air conditioner running efficiently during peak hours

With the arrival of the summer season, the temperature is soaring day by day forcing people to run air conditioners day and night, which can potentially result in skyrocketing electricity bills.

But fear not, there are some strategies to keep your Air Conditioner (AC) running without having concerned about the soaring electricity bills during summer.

Below are some tips to follow, which can assist to keep your AC running efficiently all day:

Optimize Temperature Settings:

The most comfortable and energy-efficient practice is to set your thermostat to a moderate temperature, aiming for around 78°F (25°C). It is recommended to set the thermostat on a higher temperature to get significant energy savings over time.

Utilize Fans:

Ceiling fans and portable fans are effective in circulating cool air throughout your home. When used alongside your air conditioner, they can generate a breeze that enhances the cooling effect, enabling you to increase the thermostat temperature without compromising comfort.

Keep Your Home Well-Insulated:

A proper insulation is required inside the house which can prevent the cool escaping and reducing the load on the AC. In order to keep the cool inside your home, you have to seal every gap around windows and doors.

Use Curtains or Blinds:

During the hottest time of the day, keep your curtains or blinds closed to block the sun rays enter your house, meanwhile, light color of curtains or blinds can assist reflect the sunlight and keep the indoor temperature stable.

Schedule Regular Maintenance:

The air condition required regular maintenance check, clean air filters, and a professional technician inspection in order to operate your AC at peak efficiency.

Consider Energy-Saving Features:

For those planning to buy a new air condition should look for models with energy-saving features such as programmable thermostats, variable-speed compressors, and high SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) ratings which can help reduce energy consumption and lower your utility bill.

By implementing these simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy the cool comfort of your air-conditioned home all day long without breaking your bank account.