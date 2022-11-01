ENG v NZ: Kane Williamson called out for “cheating”, video goes viral

Netizens called out New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for “cheating” against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture on Tuesday.

In the fifth over of England’s innings, skipper Jos Buttler tried to hit pacer Mitchell Santner for a boundary. The right-hander did not time the shot and the ball went high up in the air.

Kane Williamson dived to take the catch but dropped it. However, the Kiwi skipper claimed that he dismissed the batter.

Jos Buttler started walking towards the dugout but returned to the crease after the review showed Kane Williamson had caught the ball after it touched the ground.

New Zealand then apologized for his mistake.

Kane Williamson apologized to Jos Buttler for being wrong in claiming the catch. pic.twitter.com/f01j6PwhBG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2022

Social media users criticized the New Zealand skipper for his misconduct while some praised him for admitting he being at fault after its video made rounds.

Kane Williamson is a cheater, Karma will take care of him will be said by no one because he has a cute smile and doesn’t run the non striker out like Ashwin — Udit (@udit_buch) November 1, 2022

My grandson bats like Umesh Yadav but he idolizes Kane Williamson for his honesty. Today his favorite cricketer has let him down. Cricket won’t be the same for him. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 1, 2022

Kane Williamson is the only player who makes his country happy and opponent sad after his dismissal in every match.#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/JptNvHz6CB — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 1, 2022

Kane Williamson rethinking his life choices again pic.twitter.com/TtmREysEYn — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) November 1, 2022

Captain Kane Williamson had almost taken a flying catch but later apologised to captain Jos Buttler on misjudged it & claiming for a catch. Spirit of cricket at its best. Kane won hearts again❤👏 pic.twitter.com/OJTiCJMndI — Ayesha Rootfied (@JoeRoot66Fan) November 1, 2022

Kane Williamson is a Gentleman. He always plays in the spirit of the game. 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/GGlwP4wtPO — Adish Shetty  (@AdishDeGea) November 1, 2022

The 2010 champions clinched a 20-run over the last edition’s finalists in their Super 12 stage fixture in Brisbane.

England scored 179-6 with the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scoring half-centuries. The captain lead from the front with his 47-ball 73 with seven fours and two sixes.

Alex Hales hit seven fours and a maximum on his way to 40-ball 52.

Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson took two wickets.

New Zealand were restricted to 159-6 in their 20 overs as Chris Woakes and Sam Curran took two wickets each for their side.

Glenn Phillips’ 36-ball 62, which included four boundaries and three maximums, was not enough for side to clinch much-needed three points.

Kane Williamson made hit three fours on his way to run-a-ball 40.

