Eng vs NZ: Women’s ODI likely to go ahead in England despite ‘bomb threat’

The third ODI of the series between England and New Zealand looks set to go ahead in Leicester despite a security threat made against the New Zealand team, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

According to a report, a member of the New Zealand team management was contacted and told that a bomb would be placed at the team hotel.

The team management was also warned of an attempt to place a bomb on their plane when they return to New Zealand.

The report read that due to the threat, the team went into lockdown on Monday while training was also cancelled and the police and counter-terrorism agencies were called in.

Some players are still understood to be apprehensive, however, so it remains possible the game could be called off, it added.

The latest development in England has raised questions as to why this threat in Leicester was not deemed credible but the one in Pakistan was.

Read: ENGLAND WITHDRAWS FROM PAKISTAN TOUR AFTER NZ SNUB

It is pertinent to mention here that England and New Zealand have both called off tours to Pakistan in recent days, with NZC citing a specific “security threat”, and the ECB conceding that “concerns about travelling to the region” were a factor in their withdrawal on player welfare grounds.

England’s men and women were due to play T20I double-headers in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14.

On Friday, New Zealand’s men abandoned their tour of Pakistan due to a “security threat”.