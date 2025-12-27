Engagement bliss: Miley Cyrus's sister announces her engagement on Instagram

Miley Cyrus’s sister Brandi Cyrus and Matt Southcombe announced their engagement.

On December 26, in a recent post from her official Instagram handle, she posted a carousel of images featuring her with Southcombe asking her for her hand in marriage.

In the black-and-white snaps of Southcombe getting down on one knee beside his motorcycle. In the picture, the eldest daughter of Tish Cyrus and older sister of Miley Cyrus could be seen with a big smile on her face as Southcombe surprised her.

In follow-up photos, she could be seen bending down to kiss him as he held out the ring box to her and donning her new engagement ring as the pair posed together for the camera in front of a sunset.

The last photo featured a sweet photo of the pair sharing a big kiss at a dinner table as they smiled. Her new engagement ring could be seen glittering in the light.

She also shared a close-up look at her engagement ring while holding a champagne glass on her Instagram Stories. The circlet featured a gold band that split off into two different sections, each with its own diamond design.

She mentioned in the caption, “It’s been the craziest, biggest year of my life and I get to close it out saying YES to forever with my dream man… @mattsouth”.

She further mentioned, “I’m so thankful every day that my flight got cancelled and I walked into this coffee shop one afternoon and found you. You’re my very best friend and everything I’ve spent my whole life looking for. I love you forever!!!”

On the other hand, Matt Southcombe, on his Instagram handle re re-shared Brandi’s story, showcasing similar excitement for the engagement. He wrote that he “locked down the dream girl.” He added, “Never met a sweeter, harder-working woman in my life”.

He also commented under her post, “Not sure what I did to deserve such a good woman, but I’m grateful for her every day! I love you!”

The couple received several congratulations from loved ones, including Tish, who shared her own seal of approval. Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti also commented, “Aww, CONGRATULATIONS!!”

The couple became visible in Instagram’s eyes in October 2024. She has also appeared in a collage of photos he posted in December. She could be seen riding in the back of his motorcycle as she waved at the camera, as well as posing together at a poolside party.

“Full stocking this Christmas. Hope everyone had a great day with the people they love”, he captioned the photos.