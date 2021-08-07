Engine of passenger train catches fire in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A fire erupted in the engine of a Lahore-bound passenger train at the Samma Satta railway station in Bahawalpur on Saturday.

Railway sources relayed that the blaze erupted in the engine of Shah Hussain Express.

Though, there were no reports of loss of life in the incident, the fire damaged the locomotive.

On getting information, fire engines and local police reached the spot and doused the fire.

After a four-hour delay, another engine took the passenger train to its destination.

Last year on October 31, at least 73 people had lost their lives and 40 others injured when a fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express after an alleged cylinder explosion in Rahim Yar Khan district.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate incident took place.