Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza booked after detention under 3MPO

JHELUM: Police registered a case against religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza on Tuesday after his detention under the 3MPO, ARY News reported.

A Jhelum Police spokesperson stated that a first information report (FIR) was registered against Mirza at City Police Station on the complaint of a citizen.

According to the spokesperson, the FIR was registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and also invoked Section 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police also sealed the religious scholar’s academy in Jhelum to avert any unpleasant situation.

Further, local authorities deployed a police contingent around Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza’s residence and his academy in the city.

The registration of the FIR comes soon after Mirza was detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, commonly known as 3MPO.

He was taken into custody after several religious groups filed complaints against him, demanding action against Mirza.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, widely known for delivering online lectures on social and religious topics, has 3.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In March 2021, the religious scholar survived an assassination attempt when an unknown assailant attempted to stab him at his academy.

The attacker was later arrested, while Mirza sustained minor injuries.