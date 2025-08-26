Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza arrested in Jhelum

Jhelum police have arrested renowned religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza under 3MPO, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, City Police Station officials arrested Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza and subsequently moved him to jail.

Police stated that the arrest was carried out under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO), on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum.

In addition, local authorities have sealed Engineer Mirza’s academy.

The arrest follows formal complaints filed by various religious groups. Delegations of clerics met with district officials earlier today, demanding action against Mirza.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza is known for delivering online lectures on a wide range of social and religious topics. His popularity largely stems from his candid discussions on sensitive issues.

With 3.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, this is not the first time Mirza has been arrested.

In May 2020, Jhelum police detained him under Section 153-A after an old controversial lecture went viral online. The section applies to individuals accused of hate speech or incitement. He was later released on court orders two days after his arrest.

Mirza also survived an attack in March 2021, when an unknown assailant attempted to stab him at his academy. The attacker was later arrested, while Mirza sustained minor injuries.