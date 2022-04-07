PTA requests YouTube to review blocking of Dr Israr Ahmed’s channel

Islamabad: PTA has requested YouTube to review its decision to block the late Dr Israr Ahmed’s YouTube channel over allegations of hate speech by Jewish groups.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has requested YouTube to review its decision to block DR Israr Ahmed’s channel. The channel was blocked after Jewish groups complained about the content and termed it ‘hateful’ towards Jewish communities.

The channel had nearly 3 million subscribers who used to watch lectures by the late Islamic scholar. The channel shows recordings of the late scholar’s old speeches and lectures. Dr Israr’s son used to operate the YouTube channel.

The channel also contains lectures in which the scholar talks about his views about the end of the world in the light of Quranic verses and the Jews’ place in history.

Dr Israr’s disciples have termed the block as a violation of free speech by the west.

Another YouTube scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has said that the move has unmasked the double standards of the western countries. He said that YouTube acted upon complaints just by Jewish groups, without hearing the other side.

According to the complaints lodged by Jewish groups the videos “preach could trigger violence against Jews in the West by Muslims”.

