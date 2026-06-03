England aim to erase Ashes scars against New Zealand

England will have a chance to prove they have learned from their Ashes drubbing when they face New Zealand in the first Test of their home season at Lord’s on Thursday.

The tourists were swept aside 4-1 in Australia in a series that ended in January, sparking renewed criticism of Brendon McCullum’s men over their ultra-aggressive “Bazball” style of cricket.

Attacking cricket has been the hallmark of McCullum’s four years as England coach, starting with a thrilling series win over New Zealand in 2022.

But it has failed to deliver series wins against either Australia or India and McCullum accepts England must display greater cricket intelligence if they are to improve.

“I think from our point of view, we still want us to be recognisable from the past,” he told reporters at Lord’s on Tuesday, two days before the start of a three-Test series.

“We just want to hopefully be a cricket team which has evolved somewhat.”

The former New Zealand captain said: “We want to be a team which is better under pressure, a team which can navigate tactically, can understand where you sit in the game and what’s required.

“If you’re in front of the game, how are you able to close games out, what’s required during those moments? If you’re behind the game, tactically, how do you navigate that situation?”

Point to prove

Many observers felt McCullum, England managing director Rob Key and captain Ben Stokes were fortunate to all keep their jobs following the Ashes debacle.

But the trio all remain in post, with England keen for all-rounder Stokes to once more make an impact with the bat after he managed just 184 runs in Australia.

England have freshened up their team, dropping under-performing opening batter Zak Crawley and replacing him with debutant Emilio Gay.

The home side are also set to recall off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for his first Test in nearly a year after he saw off competition from leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed.

“Bash has the ability to play more of a holding role in the first couple of days here at Lord’s,” said McCullum.

“As the game deepens, and if spin starts to become more prevalent, then he can go more into an attacking role. There’s a little bit of tactical nuance there.”

England are confident Jacob Bethell, one of their few successes in Australia, will be fit to bat following a finger injury suffered on IPL duty, but will be without fast bowler Jofra Archer because of his commitments in the franchise competition.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson expects a strong challenge from England in the 150th Test at Lord’s — the most staged by any ground in the world.

“They’ve got a hell of a lot of experience and a number of world-class players that have done it for a long time,” said the veteran batsman.

“So we know they’re going to be a very strong opposition, as they always are for us as a team. We’re in a similar position, with some experience and some younger players as well.

“It’s always a great battle against England and I know the team’s looking forward to it.”

Matt Henry could be fit to bolster an impressive seam attack after the paceman missed last week’s innings victory over Ireland through injury.