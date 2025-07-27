England and India draw fourth Test as Gill leads tourists’ resistance

England and India drew the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday after a fine rearguard action by the tourists.

India, who had been 0-2 in their second innings, finished on 425-4 in reply to England’s first-innings 669, with skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar all making hundreds before the teams shook hands after tea on the last day.

England still lead this five-match series 2-1 ahead of next week’s finale at the Oval.

This match was a personal triumph for England captain Ben Stokes as he became just the fourth England cricketer to score a hundred and take five wickets in the same Test, his 141 on Saturday following a haul of 5-72 in India’s first-innings 358.

Stokes is now only the third cricketer in Test history to have both scored 7,000 Test runs and taken 200 wickets after outstanding West Indies all-rounder Garfield Sobers and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis.

But he appeared to be in pain while bowling Sunday, repeatedly clutching the top of his leg — a worrying sign for England given the all-rounder’s history of hamstring trouble.

Read more: Joe Root weighs in on pursuit of Tendulkar’s all-time Test record

England’s Joe Root, meanwhile, leapfrogged former Australia captain Ricky Ponting into second place in Test cricket’s list of all-time leading run-scorers while making 150 — his 38th hundred at this level.

Brief scores

India 1st Innings 358 (S Sudharsan 61, Y Jaiswal 58, R Pant 54; B Stokes 5-72, J Archer 3-73)

England 1st Innings 669 (J Root 150, B Stokes 141, B Duckett 94, Z Crawley 84; R Jadeja 4-143)

India 2nd Innings 425-4 (R Jadeja 107 no, S Gill 103, W Sundar 101 no)

Result: Match drawn

Series: England lead five-match series 2-1