England beat India by 22 runs to win third Test

LONDON: England beat India by 22 runs in a thrilling third Test at Lord’s on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

India, set 193 to win, were dismissed for 170 after tea on the last day, with the match ending when last man Mohammed Siraj played on to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Ravindra Jadeja was 61 not out — the all-rounder’s fourth consecutive fifty this series — after taking India to within sight of what would have been a remarkable win.

England captain Ben Stokes bowled two lengthy spell Monday on his way to innings figures of 3-48, with express fast bowler Jofra Archer — in his first Test after more than four years of injury induced exile — taking 3-55.

Brief scores

England 1st Innings 387 (J Root 104, B Carse 56, J Smith 51; J Bumrah 5-74)

India 1st Innings 387 (KL Rahul 100, R Pant 74, R Jadeja 72; C Woakes 3-84)

England 2nd Innings 192 (J Root 40; W Sundar 4-22)

India 2nd Innings 170 (R Jadeja 61 no, B Stokes 3-48, J Archer 3-55)

Result: England won by 22 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 2-1