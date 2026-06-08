England coach McCullum 'hopeful' Archer available for second Test

England could face a tricky decision over Jofra Archer’s return, with coach Brendon McCullum “hopeful” that the fast bowler will be available for next week’s second Test against New Zealand.

Archer, despite having an England central contract, was not considered for the series opener at Lord’s following a lengthy stint in the Indian Premier League.

The 31-year-old rested up instead in his native Barbados as England, who are looking to recover from a humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia, started their international season with a comprehensive 115-run win over the Black Caps.

England’s pace attack made the most of excessively seam-friendly conditions in what was the 150th Test staged at Lord’s, the most of any ground, with Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson taking seven wickets each and Josh Tongue bagging five.

The trio will all expect to feature at the Oval, where England will bid to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Express quick Archer, however, has long been regarded as a first-choice selection when fit and available.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir did not send down a single over at Lord’s but, with improved batting conditions expected at the Oval, England may decide they still need a specialist slow bowler.

‘Trust Jof’

Archer is due back in England later this week and could to be added to the squad.

“In the next couple of days we’ll probably drill down on that but we’re hopeful he will be available for the second Test, then we’ll work out conditions-wise where we’re at,” said McCullum.

“He’s following a plan (in Barbados). He’s bowling.

“We completely trust Jof and he’s shown us in the past what he does, which is get himself ready based on the plans we get together and come up with. He’s always turned up in the condition we wanted from him.”

England captain Ben Stokes is the fourth seamer in the pace attack and the all-rounder was more of a support act at Lord’s, a ground where he often has been the star of the show.

He only bowled himself for seven overs in the match, taking one wicket on Sunday’s fourth and final morning, and was dismissed for 12 and nought.

Batsmen on both sides struggled on a pitch of sharply uneven bounce, but Stokes has been light on runs for England for a couple of years.

Since the start of 2024 he has averaged a modest 27.09, with just one hundred in his past 48 innings.

Stokes has just moved down a place in the batting order to number seven and McCullum believes his skipper, who turned 35 during the first Test, has the experience to succeed in the new role.

“Stokesy obviously hasn’t got the runs that he wanted of late but I’m confident with the work he’s been doing,” said McCullum. “I feel like he’s moving a lot better. I feel like his fluency is starting to come back.

“Number seven is quite a nice role for him. With his experience and cricketing nous, he’s able to operate and guide the tail quite nicely, plus he’s got the raw power if you’re eight or nine wickets down.” AFP