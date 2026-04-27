LAHORE: There is good news for cricket enthusiasts as England has agreed to participate in an ODI tri-series in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England, is scheduled to be held in October and November of this year.

Under the tournament format, all three teams will play two matches each, with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

Sources indicate that the specific dates for the tournament will be finalized soon.

This series is expected to serve as a crucial component of the teams’ preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

On the other hand, playoff matches of PSL 11 will start from tomorrow, wherein Peshawar Zalmi will face Islamabad United in first match at the National Stadium Karachi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allowed spectators to enjoy the matches in the stadium at the request of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.