England legend advises India batters to learn from Babar Azam

The criticism towards the Indian team for their loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final continues as former English captain and legendary cricketer Nasser Hussain says the side should learn to bat from Babar Azam and Kane Williamson.

Nasser Hussain, speaking with the British sports channel Sky Sports, said he was “really disappointed” with India’s performance.

He added Rohit Sharma’s side should learn to play swing bowling from Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

“Really disappointed with the Indian batters, their fans might come after me for saying this but I think Indian top order needs to look at Babar and Kane on how to play the pacers when the ball is moving around. Both of them do it so late,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that India, chasing 444 runs to win on the fifth day of the WTC Final, started proceedings at 164-3.

But they slumped to 234 all out after losing their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest, losing the match by 209 runs.

Scott Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in Sunday’s seventh over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar said the side’s performance was ridiculous and the batting department was in shambles.

The batting was in shambles today. It was just ridiculous what we saw. India have not lasted a session with that batting line-up. I mean, come on!”

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out flaws in the approach of Indian batters.

“One technical observation I have of most Indian batters, is the keenness to get onto the front foot, to even short of length balls. These are balls Steve Smith, Kane Williamson & Joe Root play back to,” he said.