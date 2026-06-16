England ready to take final step at World Cup, says Saka

Bukayo Saka says England have the “talent, passion and confidence” to finally win the World Cup after a series of agonising near-misses in major tournaments.

The Arsenal winger was part of Gareth Southgate’s team that twice fell at the final hurdle in the European Championship and reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar in 2022.

That came after a run to the semi-finals in Russia four years earlier.

Saka was asked at England’s Kansas City training base on Monday what lessons the squad could take from recent tournaments ahead of their opening match against Croatia.

“I think with each tournament it was a different lesson, especially reaching two finals,” said the 24-year-old, who has 49 international caps.

“I think it’s mainly the belief. When I look around in the team I see the talent we have, the passion, the confidence.

“We have some real winners, some real leaders. With belief I think we can go to the next step.”

“I’m excited,” he added. “I think all the players are in good spirits. The vibe around the camp is good. We’re just itching to get this first game under way and start our tournament.”

Saka said Arsenal’s Premier League title win had been a major boost.

“I think for myself and the other boys from Arsenal, we have a confidence and a freedom that we can approach the World Cup in,” he said.

“I think that will definitely improve us.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel said last week that Saka’s fitness would have to be managed carefully after he struggled with an Achilles injury towards the end of the domestic season.

But the forward, who returned for the climax to the campaign, announced he was “ready to go” ahead of Wednesday’s game against Croatia in Arlington, Texas.

England’s other two opponents in Group L are Ghana and Panama.