England recall batsman Lawrence for Pakistan series

England have recalled Dan Lawrence from two years of Test exile to face Pakistan, with the batsman pencilled in to fill the middle-order vacancy created by the retirement of captain Ben Stokes.

National selector Marcus North, announcing a 16-man squad for the first two matches of the three-Test series on Thursday, confirmed Lawrence would bat at number six.

Jordan Cox, who replaces the injured Jacob Bethell, will bat at number three.

Joe Root leads the side after being appointed for a second stint, with the first Test starting at Headingley on August 19.

Lawrence has been in the international wilderness since he made his 14th Test appearance in September 2024, playing out of position as an opener against Sri Lanka.

The Surrey batsman, 29, has been in impressive form in the County Championship this season, averaging more than 65, with five centuries.

Cox, 25, made his debut against New Zealand in the second Test at the Oval in June, when he replaced Stokes, who was omitted after he broke a team curfew.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse is included after missing the 2-1 series loss to New Zealand because of an injury to his right hand.

Marcus Trescothick will be the hosts’ interim head coach before former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming replaces compatriot Brendon McCullum as England’s red-ball supremo.

Former England vice-captain Ollie Pope has also been recalled, having been discarded after a run of low scores during England’s 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been retained, although it remains to be seen if England will deploy a specialist slow bowler in Leeds.

England have lost seven of their past nine Tests and are without a series win since December 2024.

“We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team,” said former Australia batsman North.

“Dan Lawrence returns following an exceptional season so far with Surrey and we believe he has the right level of experience, maturity and skill to complement our middle order.

“Jordan Cox is well regarded as one of the most exciting talents in English cricket and will have the opportunity to bat at three in place of Jacob Bethell, who sadly misses this series through injury.”

Pakistan will arrive off the back of drawing a two Test series, 1-1, with the West Indies.

England squad for the first two Tests:

Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (capt), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wkt), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Sam Cook, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson