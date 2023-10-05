England set unique record despite defeat in ICC World Cup 2023 opener

Despite facing defeat against New Zealand, England team set a unique ‘player’s double digits’ record in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener.

Kausthub Gudipati wrote on X, “This is the FIRST ever ODI where all players of a team reached double digits.”

This is the FIRST ever ODI where all players of a team reached double digits.

He mentioned another record set in today’s match, “This is the FIRST time 2 teammates on men’s World Cup debut [Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra’s tons) scored centuries in the same match.”

This is the FIRST time 2 teammates on men’s World Cup debut scored centuries in the same match. Devon Conway – 💯 on WC debut

Rachin Ravindra – 💯 on WC debut

However, left-handed opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scored dominant centuries and powered New Zealand to a thumping nine-wicket victory over holders England in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener.

Chasing 283, New Zealand comfortably knocked off the runs with 82 balls to spare.

England’s batting highlights

England, after being asked to bat first, had a decent start to the innings before Matt Henry stuck in the eighth over to send Dawid Malan back at a total of 40.

Jonny Bairstow soon followed him after scoring 33 runs off 35 balls as he looked to hit Santner over extra cover but was gobbled by Mitchell.

Joe Root was then joined by Harry Brook, who played a 16-ball cameo of 25 featuring four boundaries and one six, before being caught by Conway in an attempt to clear the ropes again.

Root, then knitted a solid 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket with captain Jos Buttler, before the latter was removed by Matt Henry in his second spell at a total of 188.

Jos Buttler scored a 42-ball 43, laced with two boundaries and two sixes.

Joe Root remained firm as he lost another partner in Liam Livingstone (20) before being bowled by Glenn Phillips while attempting a reverse sweep leaving England at 229-7.

He top-scored with an anchoring 77 off 84 with the help of four boundaries and one six.

England lost the next two wickets in quick succession and was reduced to 252-9 in the 46th over, however, Adil Rashid (15) and Mark Wood (13) added valuable 30 runs in the remaining overs to set New Zealand 283 to chase.

Matt Henry topped the bowling charts for New Zealand with 3-48, while Michael Santner and Glenn Phillips picked two wickets each.