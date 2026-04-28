England, Sri Lanka could tour Pakistan for ODI tri-series: sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly in discussions to host an ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka later this year, sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to early indications, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed in principle to take part in the proposed series, which is being planned for the October-November window.

However, final confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is still awaited before the schedule is formally locked in.

If finalised, the tri-series would add another high-profile limited-overs event to Pakistan’s packed international calendar, with discussions ongoing over venues and match timings.

As per the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), Sri Lanka are already scheduled to tour Pakistan later this year for a multi-format assignment, which includes three T20Is followed by a two-match Test series.

The T20I leg is expected to be played in October, potentially serving as a lead-in to the proposed tri-series. The Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is then likely to follow in November.

For the unversed, Pakistan featured in two T20I tri-series, one involving UAE and Afghanistan, and another on home soil featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan went on to win both events, first defeating Afghanistan in the final in August 2025 in the UAE, and later overcoming Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in November to lift the second tri-series title.