England thrash India by nine wickets for T20 series win

England captain Harry Brook led the way as his side thrashed India by nine wickets at Bristol on Thursday to secure a dominant series win over the T20 world champions.

Brook smashed an unbeaten 79 from 35 balls and Phil Salt finished on 59 not out as England overhauled India’s modest 158-7 with more than six overs to spare.

Brook clubbed eight fours and four sixes while Salt added nine fours to a six in his innings.

Victory came just two days after England inflicted India’s heaviest T20 defeat in terms of runs — a 125-run thrashing at Trent Bridge — and left them 3-0 up in the series with just Saturday’s finale at Southampton to come.

England’s fast bowlers starred again, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue backing up impressive displays in Nottingham with two wickets each.

Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 15 from 10 balls before falling to Archer while India captain Shreyas Iyer provided rare resistance with an unbeaten 80 from 49 balls.

But his side still suffered a record fifth straight T20 defeat following their shock 2-0 series loss away to Ireland in Belfast.