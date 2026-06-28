England thrash New Zealand to knock champions out of T20 World Cup

England hammered New Zealand by nine wickets on Saturday to end the defending champions’ involvement at this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand knew they had to beat England, already into the semi-finals, to reach the knockout phase after being handed a lifeline by Ireland ending their long wait for a T20 World Cup win with victory over the West Indies earlier in the day.

England made light of a target of 163 by equalling the highest successful run chase in Women’s T20 World Cup history with 16 balls to spare at the Oval.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (89 not out) and Sophia Dunkley (49 not out) shared a partnership of 128 as tournament hosts England made it five wins out of five at this edition.

The line-up for next week’s semi-finals will be confirmed following the outcome of Sunday’s heavyweight Group A clash between Australia and India.

But England’s win saw the West Indies into the last four as Group B runners-up.

It also signalled the end of New Zealand greats Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu’s international careers after the trio had previously announced they would retire after the World Cup.

Wyatt-Hodge set a new record for most runs at a single Women’s T20 World Cup, her current tally of 282 surpassing the 219 posted by Australia’s Beth Mooney in 2020.

“T20 cricket can be fickle, you’ve got to start again every time but I knew it was a beauty of a pitch and I loved batting out there with Dunks,” Wyatt-Hodge, 35, told the BBC.

Devine, 36, could only manage 30 on Saturday and the 38-year-old Bates was run out for 19 in a total of 163-6, while Tahuhu’s 2.2 wicketless overs cost 22 runs.

“I came into this side as a kid and the three of them mentored me, and taught me so much,” said New Zealand captain Melie Kerr. “I feel very grateful to have had so much time with them.”

In Bristol, Ireland beat West Indies — the 2016 champions — by six wickets as they finally won a T20 World Cup match.

Ireland had lost all 21 of their previous games over five T20 World Cups but went into this match buoyed by a first win over 2016 champions the West Indies when the teams last met in Dublin earlier this month.

After Ireland restricted the West Indies to 128-7, Orla Prendergast led the chase with a superb 63 off 44 balls before Rebecca Stokell’s unbeaten 16 saw them home.

“There’s so much relief to finally have that win and so much happiness,”Prendergast, the player of the match, told Sky Sports.

Victory capped a memorable weekend for Ireland after the men’s side beat T20 world champions India in the first of a two-match series in Belfast on Friday — their first win over the cricket superpower in any format.