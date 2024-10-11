England thump Pakistan by innings and 47 runs in high-scoring Multan Test

England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England beat Pakistan by and innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Abrar Ahmed did not bat due to illness.

Pakistan, resuming on the fifth and final day at 152-6 batted for 96 minutes before they were dismissed for 220, with Leach leading England’s attack with 4-30.

Brook and Root put on 454 for the fourth wicket as England piled up the fourth highest innings in Test cricket history.

Brook and Root enjoyed a run-feast on a flat Multan stadium pitch, both knocking career-best scores to give England a 267 lead over Pakistan’s first innings total of 556.

The Root-Brook stand of 454 was England’s highest in Tests, eclipsing the 411-run fourth wicket partnership by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey against the West Indies at Birmingham in 1957.

It is also the fourth highest partnership in Test cricket history.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

With additional input from agencies