England to host Pakistan for five-match Test series: report

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly exploring the possibility of hosting Pakistan for a five-match Test series during the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), marking what could become a historic revival of a long-format rivalry.

According to reports, the proposed series would take place in the upcoming WTC cycle, which begins with England’s home Ashes next summer.

If finalised, it would be the first five-match Test series between the two countries since 1992, when Pakistan secured a memorable 2-1 series victory over England away from home.

The development comes amid a significant shift in the ECB’s scheduling strategy, with the board reportedly moving away from the traditional model of reciprocal home-and-away tours.

Reports suggest the ECB has already opened discussions with both South Africa and Pakistan regarding potential five-match Test tours of England in the coming years.

At the same time, England’s future away tours to nations such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh could reportedly be reduced to a single Test match alongside white-ball fixtures, which are viewed as more commercially beneficial for host boards.

The proposed changes are linked to the ICC’s plans to expand the WTC structure to include all 12 Test-playing nations, with Ireland and Zimbabwe expected to join a unified division for the first time.

Under the new model being discussed, single Test matches would carry WTC status, removing the current requirement of a minimum two-match series for championship points. That adjustment could pave the way for England to play a Test in Zimbabwe for the first time since the 1996-97 tour.

The ECB is understood to support the idea of one-off Tests, believing the format could help smaller cricketing nations remain active in red-ball cricket while also allowing major boards greater flexibility in arranging marquee series.

Internal ECB research has reportedly shown that Test cricket continues to be the most popular format in England across all age groups, encouraging the board to pursue longer home series similar to those regularly played against Australia and India.

The board has already proposed a five-Test home series against South Africa in 2032, with plans to repeat the arrangement in 2036. Pakistan are reportedly being considered as an alternative option should those discussions not materialise.