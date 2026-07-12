John Stones and Noni Madueke came into the England side for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway as Ezri Konsa became the fourth player to start at right-back for the Three Lions in six matches.

Konsa, who has started every game of the tournament until now at centre-back, is set to deputise out wide with Jarell Quansah suspended, while Reece James is only on the bench after a hamstring injury.

Stones has not started since the opening game of the tournament, but came on as a substitute to help England through a late Mexican onslaught to reach the last eight as they held on to win 3-2.

Madueke replaces Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Saka impressed against Mexico, providing the assist for Jude Bellingham’s opening goal, but has been battling an Achilles injury.

Midfielder Declan Rice and centre-back Marc Guehi both start despite missing a traning session earlier in the week.

Harry Kane and Bellingham have scored 10 of England’s 11 goals at the World Cup and represent the major threat to Norway in the Scandinavians’ first quarter-final.

At the other end of the field a makeshift English defence faces Erling Haaland, who has scored seven times in his first four games at a major tournament.