ENG vs ITA: England survive Italy scare to reach T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage

KOLKATA, India, Feb 16: An unbeaten fifty by Will Jacks and Sam Curran’s three-wicket haul steered England to a nervy 24-run win over Italy in the Twenty20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, as the twice champions progressed to the Super Eight stage.

Player of the match Jacks, in at seven, hammered 53 off 22 balls to help England post 202-7, their highest total of the tournament.

Italy’s Ben Manenti struck a rapid 60 to keep the T20 World Cup debutants in the game, but their efforts to pull off a huge upset all but ended when Curran dismissed Grant Stewart for 45 in the 19th over and they were all out for 178.

England ended their Group C campaign with three wins and a loss to West Indies, who also qualified for the Super Eights.

Italy, already eliminated, will finish with a dead rubber game against West Indies on Thursday.