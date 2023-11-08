ENG vs NED: England wins toss, elects to bat first against Netherlands

PUNE: England and Netherlands clash in Match 40 of ICC World Cup 2023 here at MCA International Stadium, Pune.

With just one win from their opening seven matches, England are already out of contention for the semi-finals and won’t be able to defend the World Cup crown they won in sensational style on home soil four years ago.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

The Netherlands, however, do still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four and will need to win their last two games of the World Cup and have other results go their way to have any chance of sneaking into the semi-finals.

But a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy is surely also a prime motivation for Netherlands and a win over England here will put them one step closer to achieving this.