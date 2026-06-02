England's Baker pushing for Test debut at Lord's

England could hand a Test debut to fast bowler Sonny Baker when they face New Zealand in Thursday’s series-opener at Lord’s.

The 23-year-old is in contention to feature in England’s first Test since their 4-1 Ashes drubbing in Australia.

Josh Tongue and the recalled Ollie Robinson appear likely to take two of the seam-bowling places, leaving Baker vying with Gus Atkinson for a spot in the team.

Atkinson has an impressive record at Lord’s, with 19 wickets at just 10.94 in two previous Tests at the London ground, as well as a century against Sri Lanka, but Baker’s greater speed makes him an attractive option.

Opening batsman Emilio Gay is due to make his debut and an uncertain weather forecast could work in Baker’s favour if there is a prospect overs might be lost in the first of a three-Test series.

“He’s quick,” England coach Brendon McCullum said at Lord’s on Tuesday. “I think he’s going to be a cricketer that the country really gets behind.

“You can see he charges in and leaves everything out there. Some guys have a bit more of a rhythmical component to their style — I think Sonny is full noise.”

The former New Zealand captain said Baker had the ability to touch 90 miles (145 kilometres) per hour, with a skiddy bouncer.

“He’s an exciting proposition and, if it’s not in this Test, his time will come. If it is this Test, I’d expect him to do a good job,” he said.

“We’ll just work out whether we want that extra air speed, if all of a sudden it becomes 35 degrees and flattens out, or if we stick to what’s tried and tested at Lord’s and remain with the type of bowlers that will extract some movement with the overhead conditions.”

Baker, who has played two white-ball matches for England and was expensive in both, is yet to take an international wicket but has made a lively start to the county season with Hampshire.

“He’s one of those customers that he learns from tough experiences,” said McCullum. “I think it strengthened him to be honest.

“We certainly don’t judge it from that point of view. I think it was a nice lesson for Sonny and I feel like he’s come back at a better, stronger, and a more complete cricketer.”