England's Bethell leaves IPL after finger injury

England batsman Jacob Bethell has ended his season with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bengaluru after suffering a finger injury.

Bethell was absent from the Bengaluru line-up for their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, with captain Rajat Patidar confirming the 22-year-old had damaged his finger.

Bengalaru topped IPL standings and face Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on Tuesday. Bethell had appeared in seven matches scoring 96 runs.

His injury comes less than two weeks before England’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on June 4.

Bethell was expected to bat at number three for England after hitting a superb century against Australia in the Ashes in January.

Now he faces an anxious wait to see if he is fit to feature against New Zealand.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Saturday that Bethell would have further checks once he had returns home.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League,” a statement said.

“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday June 4.”