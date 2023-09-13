Watch: England’s Ben Stokes smashes ODI record against New Zealand

Ben Stokes became the highest ODI scorer for England on Wednesday when he smashed 182 against New Zealand in the third ODI at The Oval.

The England and Wales Cricket Board shared the video of Ben Stokes’ historic knock on its YouTube channel.

The left-handed batter took New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners and belted 15 boundaries and nine sixes.

His performance came in a winning cause as the hosts thrashed the BlackCaps by 181 runs to take 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Back in ODI colours and turning up when it matters 💪 Ben Stokes hasn’t missed a beat 😁 pic.twitter.com/S69v86p1xz — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2023

New Zealand’s decision to bowl did not go as planned, as Ben Stokes’ historic knock took the hosts to 368. He had the support of opener Dawid Malan, who also scored a half-century.

Dawid Malan struck 12 boundaries and a maximum on his way to 95-ball 96. He put on a 201-run partnership with Ben Stokes on the third wicket.

Pacer Trent Boult starred with the ball for New Zealand as he returned with figures of 5-51 in 10 overs.

The Kiwis put on a hapless performance with the bat and got dismissed for 187 in 39 overs. Glenn Phillips was the only batter to provide some resistance to England bowlers.

He scored 72 from 76 deliveries with five fours and two sixes to his name.

Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone took three wickets for England in a one-sided match.

