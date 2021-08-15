Enmity suspected as 13 killed in Karachi mini-truck cracker attack

KARACHI: Death toll jumps to 13 in the alleged grim cracker attack on a minitruck that was driving over 20 people on their way back from a wedding ceremony last night near Mawach Goth as police suspect personal enmity, ARY News reported Sunday.

In-charge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed the victim family, which originally belongs to Swat and lived in the Landhi area of Karachi, was returning from a wedding event when possibly a motorcyclist(s) tossed a cracker on them out of personal enmity probably.

It could have been a terrorist attack just as well, CTD official suspected.

According to the latest development reported by the rescue authorities, five injured still receive treatment for severe injuries in the Civil Hospital.

Until last night nine casualties, including women and children among them, were reported while many suffered severe injuries after an explosion inside a “mini truck” in Karachi’s Baldia Town.

Police said a blast occurred inside a Shehzore truck in Mawach Goth within the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station. A family comprising 20 to 25 persons were traveling from Faqeera Goth to Sherpao Colony in Landhi when the blast took place.

The family hails from Swat and was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) chief Raja Umar Khattab said a hand grenade was tossed in the vehicle by unidentified men after which the explosion occurred. The assailants were riding a motorcycle, he added.