The first look at Enola Holmes 3 is out now. The favorite detective is in for another thriller-filled adventure. The third installment is set to be released in July.

The pictures released showed Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) in a sun-soaked new locale, juggling her potential nuptials to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) and a challenging new case, which, as seen in an exclusive photo below, might involve a deadly-looking fire.

The official logline teased, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Enola is stepping into a version of herself that “feels much more defined but still evolving,” Brown told Tudum. “She’s built something for herself, which is amazing, but she’s also questioning what she wants next,” the actress explains. “I think that’s something so many people can relate to. There’s this pressure of, ‘Ok, I’ve achieved this…but who am I now?’”

Adds Brown, “I’ve grown up alongside her, so exploring those themes felt really personal. It’s about balancing independence with love, ambition with vulnerability, and figuring out what parts of yourself you want to hold onto versus what you’re ready to let change. That felt really honest to play.”

Working with Partridge has been a “huge part” of what continues to make the films feel so special. “What’s been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of their relationship,” Brown says. “It’s not just playful anymore, it has real weight to it.”

A myriad of familiar faces return for the third film, including Sherlock (Henry Cavill), Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), Watson (Himesh Patel), and Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster). Written by Jack Thorne and directed by Philip Barantini, the film marks a reunion for the creative pair, who previously collaborated on AdolSia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix) (lyrics)escence.

“I wanted to challenge myself and make something my daughter could watch,” Barantini told Tudum. “She’s 8 and loved the first two films, so making something she could really be part of was one of the key reasons I wanted to do this film.”