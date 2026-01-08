Enola Holmes 3: Millie Bobby Brown returns for Netflix’s 2026 sequel

After defeating Vecna in the epic conclusion of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is set to return to Netflix in 2026 as Enola Holmes 3. The streamer’s 2026 teaser prominently featured the actress, alongside glimpses of the Heartstopper finale, upcoming Tyler Perry films, and the latest collaboration between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity.

In this newest instalment of the mystery series, Brown returns as Sherlock’s witty younger sister. The action moves to Malta, where Enola reunites with Tewkesbury (played by Louis Partridge, recently seen in House of Guinness). She soon finds her personal goals at odds with a case that is riskier and more complex than anything she has tackled before.

Scheduled for a Summer 2026 release, the sequel also stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Himesh Patel.

Netflix also unveiled the first teaser for the feature-length Heartstopper finale. The characters played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor transition out of their youth and into adult realities, including the growing strain of a long-distance relationship.

Furthermore, Peaky Blinders fans can finally mark their calendars. The Immortal Man, the franchise’s feature-length sequel, will have a limited theatrical run starting March 6, before arriving on Netflix on March 20.

In summary, Netflix’s 2026 slate offers a diverse mix of coming-of-age romances, high-stakes action, and gripping period dramas.