Enola Holmes 3 trailer gives fans first clues about new adventure

The teaser trailer for Enola Holmes 3 has finally been released, providing plenty of clues about what to expect when it premieres on July 1.

In this romantic mystery from Netflix, Enola—Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister—gets entangled in yet another exciting plot, this time involving a shotgun wedding (well, sort of). While the teaser shows sweet moments with her fiancé, Tewkesbury, it seems she might miss her own wedding after a new intrigue calls her to the island nation of Malta.

“You’ll have to wait and see what brings her there—but once she’s arrived, Enola is flung into a nest of vipers,” Netflix teases. “As the private detective juggles a new case and the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury, the game is truly afoot.”

Naturally, Millie Bobby Brown returns as the titular character, alongside Helena Bonham Carter as her mother, Eudoria Holmes, Henry Cavill as her brother, Sherlock Holmes, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury.

Enola Holmes 3 is a true family affair. Millie Bobby Brown and Robert Brown serve as producers alongside Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia. Executive producers include Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards for PCMA Productions, Joshua Grode for Legendary Entertainment, and Michael Dreyer.

The film Enola Holmes 3 was written by Jack Thorne, who drew inspiration from Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series. It is directed by Philip Barantini (Boiling Point, Adolescence), marking his first time helming a film in the franchise after taking over for original director Harry Bradbeer.

Alongside the trailer, Netflix released promotional movie posters that hint at the dangerous case Enola and Tewkesbury will be dealing with this time around.