'Enola Homes' star shows off her skills to be more than a detective

British actress Millie Bobby Brown may have played the role of a sharp young detective in Enola Holmes, but she’s proved that those skills go far beyond the screen.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 7, the actress shared the ending of Stranger Things before anyone else from the cast, and she also said that her source of knowing it was not official.

Whilst diving into the details, Millie explained that ahead of the final season’s table read, everyone was clueless about what the finale would look like. She noted, “I didn’t really know how I was going to react”, while remembering that moment of anticipation.

“And then the night before the last table read, we didn’t know what was gonna happen, nobody knew. I actually did know”.

During the discussion, she revealed how she was able to pull it off. In a pun way, she mentioned that she enjoyed “blackmailing the directors”. She quietly slipped into the writer’s room and spotted the entire plan drafted on a massive whiteboard filled with every major plot detail for the grand finale. She shared, “And I was like, ‘Ahh, so much to process!’”

But once it was time to actually sit down with the full script, emotions ran high. The cast ditched the usual table setup, something that immediately set a more personal and overwhelming tone.

Millie reflected on the emotions during their rehearsals, “We didn’t sit at a table. We sat on couches, and we cried for basically two hours straight”.

As the beloved Netflix series proceeds towards its final chapter. A strong emotional reaction is expected from the fans. The cast felt every bit of it, long before the cameras even rolled.