Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova expecting their fourth child

Congratulations are in order for celebrity couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who have been in a relationship since 2001, as they are soon going to become parents for the fourth time, reported foreign media.

While the Spanish heartthrob or his longtime partner is yet to make any announcement, reports from several publications suggest that Iglesias, 50, and Kournikova, 44, who have been together for more than two decades, and are said to have secretly tied the knot, are ‘very happy to become parents again’.

“They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children,” said a source close to them.

Notably, the ‘Escape’ singer, who has cut back his touring schedule in recent times to spend more time with his family at home, also shares three elder kids with the former Tennis pro, including fraternal twins Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and a daughter, Mary, 5.

