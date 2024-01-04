19.9 C
Envoys' conference 2024 kicks off in Islamabad

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday underlined the importance of regular debate on Pakistan’s foreign policy and global and regional developments.

He was delivering his opening remarks at the three-day Envoys Conference being held here from January 4 to 6. The envoys from important capitals with cross-regional representatives have been invited in the conference.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar will give a key note address during the event. The conference will also deliberate and finalize recommendations on a range of bilateral, regional and global dimensions of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Envoys Conference is a regular feature for in-depth discussion for various facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy, in view of regional and global developments.

