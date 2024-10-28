Envoys of six countries present credentials to President Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The envoys of six different countries presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari, during a ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The envoys of Kyrgyz Republic, the State of Palestine, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, Kenya and the Republic of Turkiye, a press statement issued here read.

The president received credentials from Ambassador-designate of Kyrgyz Republic Avazbek Atakhanov, Ambassador-designate of State of PalestineDr Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid, Ambassador-designate of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Choe Chang Man, Ambassador-designate of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev, High Commissioner-designate of Kenya Lt Gen (Retd) Peter Mbogo Njiru and Ambassador-designate of Turkiye Irfan Neziroglu. The envoys also also held separate meetings with the president.

Welcoming the envoys, President Zardari felicitated them on their appointment and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutually beneficial bilateral relations with Pakistan and their respective countries in the areas of trade, economy, and culture.

Earlier, the envoys were presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.