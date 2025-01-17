web analytics
Pakistan’s first indigenous satellite launched

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) launched the country’s first fully indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite on Friday, ARY News reported.

The satellite has been launched from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The launch ceremony was telecasted at SUPARCO’s complex in Karachi, and Pakistanis witnessed the satellite’s journey into space live.

The EO-1 satellite will enable Pakistan to monitor environmental changes and track natural disasters. The EO-1 will provide valuable insights into crop health, soil moisture, and weather patterns, helping to boost agricultural productivity.

The satellite will also enhance Pakistan’s defense capabilities and provide real-time surveillance.

Read more: iCube Qamar: Pakistan’s satellite sends first image from lunar orbit

Earlier in May 2024, Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1 was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China.

The PAKSAT-MM1 is placed 36,000 kilometers above the earth’s surface. According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the satellite has a lifespan of 15 years and is equipped with the latest communication technology.

“The satellite will not only breathe new life into the communication system but will also provide the fastest internet facility. Improvement in the communication system will boost e-commerce, economic activities, and e-governance,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while congratulating the nation.

