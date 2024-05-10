33.9 C
iCube Qamar: Pakistan’s satellite sends first image from lunar orbit

iCube Qamar, Pakistan’s lunar satellite, has sent the first picture from the orbit after successfully completing three rounds of the moon.

The iCube Qamar was launched on board China’s Chang’e-6 from Hainan, China, on May 3.

According to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), iCube Qamar entered Lunar orbit on May 8.

The satellite is equipped with two cameras, which is taking pictures of the moon from a distance of 200 kilometers.

According to the Institute of Space Technology, the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of China’s lunar exploration missions.

Chang’6, China’s Lunar Mission will touch down on the Moon’s far side to collect samples from the surface and return to Earth for research.

The mission holds significance for Pakistan as it will also take a Pakistan CubeSat Satellite iCube-Q, developed by IST.

CubeSats are miniature satellites typically characterized by their small size and standardized design. They are constructed in a cubic shape, consisting of modular components that adhere to specific size constraints.

These satellites often weigh no more than a few kilograms and are deployed in space for various purposes.

The primary purpose of cubesats is to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration. These satellites are utilized for a wide range of missions, including Earth observations, remote sensing, atmospheric research, communications, astronomy, and technology demonstration.

