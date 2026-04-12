EOBI issues recent financial figures

ISLAMABAD: The Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) investment portfolio reached Rs 691.91 billion as of February 28, with fixed-income instruments continuing to dominate its asset mix and income generation.

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, fixed-income assets account for Rs 592.12 billion, or 85.58 percent of the total portfolio. Within this category, Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) form the backbone at Rs 540.35 billion, with accrued profit of Rs 49.61 billion. Corporate fixed income stands at Rs 2.16 billion.

This concentration reflects EOBI’s preference for safer, predictable income streams to support pension liabilities, with limited exposure to equities.

Equity holdings total Rs 41.24 billion (5.96 percent), including Rs 26.38 billion in available-for-sale equities and Rs 14.86 billion in held-for-trading shares.

Real estate constitutes the third component, with properties valued at Rs 42.36 billion and projects at Rs 16.20 billion, bringing total exposure to Rs 58.55 billion (8.46 percent).

For FY2025-26, total investment income is budgeted at Rs 78.89 billion. Between July 2025 and February 2026, actual income reached Rs 56.45 billion, exceeding the budgeted Rs 52.59 billion.

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Fixed-income investments generated Rs 47.15 billion during the period, surpassing the budgeted Rs 45.39 billion. Equity contributed Rs 8.54 billion, including Rs 4.79 billion in dividends and Rs 3.75 billion in capital gains.

Real estate generated steady rental income of Rs 764 million, in line with projections.

Total receipts for July 2025–January 2026 stood at Rs 96.68 billion, slightly below the budgeted Rs 99.00 billion. Contribution revenues were Rs 48.61 billion, while investment income totaled Rs 48.07 billion—highlighting the growing role of returns.

Total expenditures reached Rs 44.62 billion, with pension payments accounting for Rs 42.01 billion. Management expenses stood at 1.40% of receipts, below the budgeted 2.22%.

Overall, EOBI’s financial sustainability remains heavily reliant on fixed-income investments, while equities and real estate serve as supplementary sources of income.