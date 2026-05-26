EPA KP declares oil terminals in Nowshera as environment hazards

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Environmental Protection Agency has declared the oil terminals in Nowshera as environmental hazards and served notices to the PSO and Shell oil terminals.

The EPA in its notices said that on November 27, 2025, violation of the environmental laws reported at the PSO oil terminal in Pabbi.

“A proceeding was initiated against two terminals on the environmental pollution complaint and violation of section 6,11 and 13 of the Environmental Protection Act 2014 found at these units,” EPA stated.

The managements of both terminals failed to convince the EPA in April 14, 2026 hearing, environment body said.

The EPA has directed both companies to conduct three months analysis from an EPA approved laboratory and submit compliance report within 14 days.

The EPA has also directed managements of depots to suspend vehicles arrival and departure for 30 minutes at schools opening and closing times.

The environment agency has also demanded renovation of the community road affected by the loaded vehicles of Taro Jabba Shell depot.

The terminals could face Rs 50,000 to 70 million fine over repeat of the violation, the EPA warned. “They have to pay daily Rs. one lac fine in case of repeated breach of the laws”.

It is to be mentioned here that the local people have also moved the Peshawar High Court against the oil terminals in Pabbi, Nowshera.