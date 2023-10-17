Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abbasi’s appeal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has reserved its verdict on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s appeal in the ephedrine case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will announce its reserved verdict on Hanif Abbasi’s appeal in the ephedrine case. The PML-N leader had filed an appeal against its sentence in the case.

During the hearing, the government lawyer said that ephedrine was received by Abbasi’s company and he was due to provide evidence of manufactured capsules and tablets.

The lawyer argued that the company did not provide invoices of allotted medicines to the companies. He pleaded with the high court to review the statements in the three appeals.

To this, the judge remarked that the quality of testimonies, records and evidence should be high in accordance with strict penalties.

Later, the LHC reserved its verdict on Hanif Abbasi’s appeal in the ephedrine case which would be announced on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against Hanif Abbasi and others in June 2012 under sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg of ephedrine.