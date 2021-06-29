EpiVacCorona vaccine effective against Delta and Delta Plus COVID variants: TASS

SOCHI: Russia’s EpiVacCorona vaccine is effective against all dangerous mutations of the novel coronavirus, including the Delta and Delta Plus strains, head of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov said on Thursday.

“All mutations of concern — Alfa, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Delta Plus do not penetrate the structure of the selected peptide,” he said during the third International Conference “Global Biosecurity Challenges: Problems and Solutions.”

About the vaccine

EpiVacCorona is a COVID-19 preventive vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Russia. EpiVacCorona is an antigens-based vaccine that provokes an immune reaction against COVID-19 and promotes immunity development.

The vaccine relies on chemically synthesized peptide antigens of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, conjugated to a carrier protein and adsorbed on an aluminum-containing adjuvant (aluminum hydroxide). The vaccine does not contain the live virus and forms immunity due to artificially synthesized peptides.

According to researchers, the peptides and the viral part of the chimeric protein should immunize people who received this vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and trigger the production of protective antibodies.

The vaccine contributes to developing protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus following two intramuscular administrations spaced 21-28 days apart.