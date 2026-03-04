Epstein estate's $35 million settlement with accusers wins preliminary judge approval
- By Reuters -
A U.S. judge granted preliminary approval on Tuesday to an agreement for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to pay as much as $35 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that accused two of the disgraced financier’s advisers of aiding and abetting his sex trafficking of young women and teenage girls.
Boies Schiller Flexner, a law firm representing Epstein victims, announced the settlement on February 19. On Tuesday, Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said the agreement appeared fair. The judge scheduled a hearing for September 16 to consider granting final approval.
The deal would bring an end to a 2024 lawsuit filed against Epstein’s former personal lawyer Darren Indyke and former accountant Richard Kahn, who are co-executors of Epstein’s estate.
Epstein’s estate previously set up a restitution fund that paid out $121 million to victims. The estate also paid $49 million in additional settlements to victims.
Lawyers for Indyke and Kahn did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of their lawyers had previously said neither Indyke nor Kahn “made any admission or concession of misconduct” as part of the settlement.
Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.
Millions of documents released this year by the Justice Department from its investigation into Epstein have shed light on his social ties to wealthy and powerful people around the world.
In the 2024 lawsuit, lawyers at Boies Schiller Flexner said Indyke and Kahn helped Epstein create a complex web of corporations and bank accounts that let him hide his abuses and pay victims and recruiters, while leaving them “richly compensated” for their work.
The Boies law firm previously helped obtain $365 million of settlements with JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank after accusing them of missing red flags about Epstein, once a lucrative client.