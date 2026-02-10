Epstein Files fallout: Chappell Roan drops talent agency

Pop singer Chappell Roan says she has parted ways with her talent agency after controversy surrounding documents tied to the Epstein files, making the announcement directly to fans through social media.

On Feb. 9, Chappell Roan posted an Instagram Story confirming she was no longer represented by Wasserman, the agency led by Casey Wasserman. The decision came days after fresh material connected to the Epstein files was released publicly by the U.S. Department of Justice, prompting renewed scrutiny of names mentioned in the documents.

In her message, she wrote that she holds her professional circle to strict ethical standards and believes artists should not be placed in positions where they must overlook concerns that conflict with their values.

The singer expressed appreciation for staff members she had worked with but said stepping away was necessary. Roan noted that artists deserve representation that reflects their principles and prioritizes dignity and safety, adding that meaningful accountability across the industry requires action rather than silence.

For Chappell Roan, the developments tied to the Epstein files were significant enough to prompt a clean break.

Casey Wasserman, who also chairs the LA 2028 Olympic organizing committee, addressed the attention after his name appeared in the Epstein files. He said he regretted correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell decades ago, stressing it occurred before her crimes were known publicly and that he had no business or personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Still, reaction to the Epstein files extended beyond one artist; reports indicate the band Wednesday also cut ties with the agency following the disclosures.

Discussion around the Epstein files also fueled unrelated speculation online involving skateboarder Tony Hawk, who moved to debunk rumors about his wedding. He shared timelines and documentation to counter claims circulating on social media.

Coverage later noted his name appeared in the Epstein files in limited references connected to a video game and an allegation he rejected.

As debate surrounding the Epstein files continues, Chappell Roan has positioned herself among those opting to distance their careers from the controversy.